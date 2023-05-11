Emily in Paris star Lily Collins' 'exceptionally rare' engagement rings stolen from hotel spa

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins has had her engagement and wedding rings stolen, together with other personal items from a Hollywood hotel.

TMZ reported the actress and daughter of legendary musician Phil Collins was at a hotel spa in West Hollywood on the weekend when her engagement and wedding ring, as well as some electronics were stolen from where they were stored.

The exact value of the items is not confirmed, but the theft is classified as, “over $10,000” (NZ$15,700).

Police have found no sign of forced entry where the items were stored.

No arrests have been made.

Collins is the latest in a few celebrities to have belongings stolen recently. Rapper Drake had an item stolen from inside his home in January and Miles Teller’s house was also robbed in February.

Collins and filmmaker Charlie McDowell got engaged in September, 2022 and the couple were married the next year.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Actress Lily Collins has had her rings and electronics stolen from a West Hollywood hotel spa.

The Daily Mail reported the actress had previously said her engagement ring was, “exactly what she wanted”.