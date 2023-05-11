Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy name finally revealed

The mystery of what popstar Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have named their 10-month-old child has finally ended.

A certificate obtained by the Daily Mail revealed the baby boy’s name is RZA Athelston Mayers, and that he was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The name, pronounced rih-zah, was likely inspired by the Wu-Tang Clan member of the same name, and his middle name is the same as his father’s, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers.

In January 2022, the Work singer surprised fans with a maternity photo shoot, revealing she was expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky.

A few months after the announcement Rihanna told Vogue she “wouldn’t say” she had planned to become pregnant.

“But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of (expletive). We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test,” she said at the time.

British Vogue/Instagram Rihanna’s baby boy is named RZA, according to the Daily Mail.

Since giving birth to RZA in May 2022, Rihanna has been spotted wearing Wu-Tang Clan merchandise.

Rihanna, 34, announced she was pregnant with her second child after performing at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The baby bump that was visible in the tight clothes she wore under her baggy red jumpsuit during the show set off a wave of social media speculation that she might be pregnant again.

Wu-Tang Clan recently performed in Auckland alongside rapper Nas, defying Auckland’s local state of emergency to play a Spark Arena show on Tuesday night.