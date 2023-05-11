Elliot Page shares topless selfie describing the 'joy' he now feels in his body

Elliot Page said he was "so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me."

In the shimmering summer light on his rooftop, a smiling Elliot Page shared a topless selfie.

In the caption on Instagram the 36 year-old-actor reflected on his gender dysphoria, and many fans applauded his openness in the comments section.

“Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer. No layers, just a T-shirt - or layers and oh so sweaty - constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T,” the Juno actor wrote.

“It feels so f...ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body. I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon.”

Page’s post, shared to 5.9m followers on Instagram, arrives as his nine-stop book tour is set to begin in the US.

READ MORE:

* See Nicole Richie react to sister Sofia Richie's engagement

* Meet Euphoria's newest cast member Dominic Fike

* Elliot Page proudly shares new shirtless selfie



The Oscar-nominated Juno and Whip It star is currently promoting his memoir, Pageboy, which is available on June 6 in New Zealand.

“This is my first summer post top surgery. Wearing tank tops is my new favorite thing. So freeing! Thank you for being an inspiration to so many!” one user wrote in Page’s comments.

“My greatest achievement will be the day I can pay for this surgery for my son, I dream of that day being able to see him happy like that too,” said another.

In a December Instagram post, Page spoke about trans rights issues in the US: “Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly "debated" in the media.”

He also shared a story about how people can protest against transgender health care bans in Texas. It arrived as several US states continued to restrict transgender health care.

Axelle/Getty Images Mae Martin and Elliot Page last november in Los Angeles.

Page is currently shooting his role as Viktor Hargreeves in the six-part series The Umbrella Academy for its fourth and final season on Netflix.