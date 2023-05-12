We finally have some details about Rita Ora and Taika Waititi's intimate wedding

After much deliberation on have they or haven’t they, British popstar Rita Ora finally confirmed her nuptials to Kiwi film director Taika Waititi in January.

However, the couple kept quiet about details of the ceremony as both of them remained elusive about exactly where and when it took place.

Talking about the secrecy of her ceremony, Ora told Glamour magazine this week that she didn’t want any “special attention” on the day.

“Some women like to feel that real special attention that day. And everyone’s different. And for me – I think with my job, it is all… it’s very attention driven – I wanted to keep it private,” she said.

Due to the couple’s busy work schedules, the wedding was planned “in two to three days” with only three guests – Waititi’s daughters from his first marriage to Chelsea Winstanley and Ora’s sister.

”It was either then or we had to wait for ages. I didn’t want to do it without my stepkids there. So, we just figured it out, and we did it. And it was perfect,” the Girls singer explained.

“My sister was there, which was amazing for me. And he had his girls there, which was amazing for him. It was a dream. My parents were on Zoom.”

Although the couple hasn’t shared any pictures from the event, the Poison singer told Glamour that she opted for a white Tom Ford lace gown with a full-length veil on her special day: “I’ve always wanted to have Tom Ford involved in my wedding. He’s one of my favourite designers of all time.”

Ora also revealed that the wedding was more of a “spiritual ceremony” rather than a religious one.

“It was more just a contractual reading, but it was very spiritual. We just loved the fact that we were marrying one another. I was never really raised in a forced religion.”

Evan Agostini/AP Rita Ora, left, and Taika Waititi attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala.

Despite keeping everything about her nuptials secret from everyone including her friends, the couple are consdiering a big celebration with their loved ones down the track.

Ora and Waititi started dating in March 2021 and went public with their romance in August the same year.