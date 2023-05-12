Robert De Niro reveals name of new baby girl and confirms the mother

Robert De Niro has revealed details of his new daughter, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro.

The 79-year-old and his partner Tiffany Chen welcomed the baby girl on April 6.

The birth wasn't known until he was asked earlier his week by ET Canada interviewer Brittnee Blair about his six children, only for De Niro to correct her: “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

Speaking to CBS Mornings' host Gayle King, he said that the baby was planned and that the couple are “over the moon”. He also shared a photo of Gia.

Evan Agostini/AP Robert De Niro was in Canada doing press for his latest movie About My Father, when he revealed he had a new baby.

The twice-married Raging Bull actor already has two children with ex-wife Diahnne Abbot, a couple with ex-wife Grace Hightower, and twin boys with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith.

It is believed Chen met De Niro on the set of his 2015 comedy The Intern, which also starred Anna Hathaway.