Robert De Niro reveals name of new baby girl and confirms the mother
Robert De Niro has revealed details of his new daughter, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro.
The 79-year-old and his partner Tiffany Chen welcomed the baby girl on April 6.
The birth wasn't known until he was asked earlier his week by ET Canada interviewer Brittnee Blair about his six children, only for De Niro to correct her: “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”
Speaking to CBS Mornings' host Gayle King, he said that the baby was planned and that the couple are “over the moon”. He also shared a photo of Gia.
The twice-married Raging Bull actor already has two children with ex-wife Diahnne Abbot, a couple with ex-wife Grace Hightower, and twin boys with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith.
It is believed Chen met De Niro on the set of his 2015 comedy The Intern, which also starred Anna Hathaway.