Selling Sunset star Chrishell secretly ties the knot with Aussie rapper G-Flip

Australian rapper G-Flip has tied the knot with their reality star partner Chrishell Stause in a secret ceremony.

The Melbourne-born musician, 28, and the Selling Sunset star, 41, announced their surprise marriage with a sweet montage on Instagram.

Stause shared footage from special moments during their relationship, including a sneak peek at their wedding day, along with a gushing caption.

"Love doesn't always go as planned… Sometimes it's immeasurably better," Stause wrote on Instagram, with G-Flip's song Be Your Man playing in the background.

At the end of the Instagram video was a photograph of Stause in a white wedding gown kissing the musician while holding a bouquet.

People also confirmed the couple have officially tied the knot after one year of dating.

While Stause didn't mention the wedding in her caption, plenty of the star's friends quickly realised what she was announcing and shared their delight in the comment section.

"OMG CONGRATULATIONS CHRISHELL!!!! Such a gorgeous couple! You look beyond happy! You deserve it!!" one person wrote.

"LITERALLY GASPED AT THE END!!! Congratulations!!!!" another added.

It appears some of the couple's friends were also witnesses to the secret ceremony.

"I've been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched!" one friend said.

"Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world!"

The couple first met at a Halloween party in LA after being introduced by Aussie musician Tones and I, who was Stause's client at the time. The new friends hit it off and Stause decided to throw a party for G Flip.

Stause confirmed her romance with the rapper in May 2022 during an episode of Selling Sunset.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them," she said.

"And they are an extremely talented musician. It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story."

She added: "I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

Stause and G-Flip began their romance five months after the actress split from her ex-husband, This Is Us actor Justin Hartley.

The couple's divorce was a major storyline in the Netflix series Selling Sunset.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.