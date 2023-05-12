Paul Walker's daughter Meadow to cameo in Fast X

Fast X is scheduled to debut in New Zealand cinemas on May 18.

The daughter of the late actor Paul Walker will make a cameo appearance in Fast X – the tenth instalment of the Fast and the Furious franchise.

Meadow Walker revealed her upcoming role in the blockbuster on Instagram on Friday – the day before a special fan screening of the film will be shown in Auckland.

Walker starred as Brian O’Conner in six of the Fast films, including Furious 7, which was released after his death.

He died in November, 2013 in a car crash, aged 30.

READ MORE:

* Remembering Paul Walker: A life in photos

* Meadow Walker honors 'best friend' Paul Walker on 8th anniversary of his death

* Meadow Walker's husband Louis says his 'heart is so full' in sweet birthday tribute



His daughter Meadow shared a screenshot of her appearance in Fast X to her 3.8 million followers and said that thanks to her dad she was, “born into the fast family”.

“The first [film] was released when I was one year old,” she wrote.

She added that she grew up on set watching the stars of the films on the monitors, which include Vin Deisel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez and Chris Bridges (rapper Ludacris).

”I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up.”

Meadow Walker/Instagram Meadow Walker shared a screenshot of her appearance in the upcoming Fast X film.

Meadow went on to thank director Louis Letterier for his “kindness, patience and support” and said this was, “just the beginning”.

“I am so blessed to be able to honour my father’s legacy and share this with him forever x I love you all so much.”

Fast X is due to be released in New Zealand cinemas on May 18. The 11th and final film in the series is reportedly due to be released in 2025.

Jason Momoa, often known for playing the hero has joined the Fast ranks as villain Dante.

The Aquaman star , who is currently in New Zealand filming his upcoming Chief of War series., will make an appearance on the red carpet at a special fan screening of Fast X in Auckland on Saturday.