Jason Momoa loses rock, paper, scissors; meets screaming fans on the Fast X red carpet

Actor Jason Momoa speaks to media at the NZ premiere of Fast X at Sylvia Park in Auckland.

Hollywood star Jason Momoa may have kept his shirt on in front of a thirsty crowd at a special screening of Fast X on Saturday, but that didn’t stop fans screaming and chanting “Jason” at insane levels as he arrived at the event.

The news that the 43-year-old Hollywood star would be joining the red carpet on the weekend brought a a sizeable crowd to Auckland’s Sylvia Park on Saturday evening.

Young kids joined middle-aged women and teenagers for the chance to spot, and maybe even meet Aquaman in the flesh.

What might have been a crowd lacking in costumes was made up for with “marry me Jason” signs and a sea of photographs of the star being waved in the hope of a signature.

One pair of women held a large sign announcing they were “going on a Momoa hunt”. When asked what they’d do if they caught one, they said they hadn’t thought that far ahead, yet.

The crowd was fairly calm during the build up to the Hollywood star’s arrival, which had been held up by Auckland traffic, but his eventual appearance was met with deafening screams from those lucky enough to get a spot near the front.

One young fan, 11-year-old John, had arrived early with his family. He held up a sign offering a game of rock, paper, scissors in exchange for a VIP pass to the film screening.

Stuff Young fan John battled his hero in a game of rock, paper, scissors.

Momoa made the youngster’s night by taking him up on the challenge, eventually losing the battle in a couple of rounds.

John had earlier told us he’d been a fan of Momoa for most of his life, and if he got the chance to meet him he’d simply ask for a signature on his homemade poster.

He got a little more than that, though, when – after winning the rock, paper, scissors battle – Momoa turned to security and told them, “let this guy in”.

Shortly after, John and his family had secured their passes to the VIP screening and joined the red carpet arrival from the other side of the barrier.

Momoa, who plays the role of villain Dante Reyes in the upcoming film – the latest chapter of the Fast and the Furious franchise – spent about 20 minutes wandering the red carpet, signing autographs and embracing his Aotearoa friends, including Taika Waititi and actor Temuera Morrison.

David White/Stuff Jason Momoa signing autographs at Sylvia Park ahead of the screening of Fast X.

Local icon Cliff Cutis also joined the red carpet. When Stuff asked if we could snap his photo, he grabbed our phone and took a selfie instead.

Momoa has spent a lot of time in New Zealand since last year, filming for his upcoming series Chief of War, much to the delight of his Kiwi fans.

During his time in Aotearoa, Momoa made headlines when he accidently turned up to somebody’s wedding in Auckland, hung out with the All Blacks, was welcomed with a pōwhiri at a Glen Eden marae and showed his support for Māori culture at Te Matatini.

When asked about his views on his massive popularity in New Zealand, the Aquaman star told Stuff he had noticed Kiwi fans go bonkers for him, and he loved them right back.