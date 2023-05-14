Jason Momoa on loving the All Blacks and playing a villain

Actor Jason Momoa speaks to media at the NZ premiere of Fast X at Sylvia Park in Auckland.

He’s hung out with All Blacks, soaked up Māori culture and tossed his shirt in the name of cyclone relief; when it comes to anything related to Jason Momoa, Kiwis soak it up.

When asked what it was about him that made us feel such a connection, the 43-year-old Aquaman star told the Sunday Star-Times he had noticed New Zealanders were very keen on him, adding that the feeling was mutual.

“I’m big fans of them,” he said.

“We look the same, like brothers and sisters, right? I look around at people on the street and think ‘oh that’s my uncle, that’s my auntie’, so I have a deep connection because of my Polynesian roots.”

“I look up to the same people [Kiwis] did,” he said, name-dropping Cliff Curtis as one of the Kiwis he loves.

Growing up, Momoa didn’t have a “brown-skinned superhero. The first was Aquaman. That’s pretty cool.”

But also, “I love the All Blacks”, he laughed.

Momoa towered over my 1.6m frame, but had a friendly smile and grabbed his own leather jacket when he saw mine, joking we could be “twinsies”.

We were chatting ahead of his red carpet appearance at a special fan screening of Fast X in Auckland – the latest chapter in the massive Fast and the Furious franchise.

David White/Stuff Jason Momoa arrived to screaming fans at Auckland’s Sylvia Park on Saturday night.

He plays Dante Reyes in the latest Fast flick – a flamboyant bad guy with a penchant for murder and driving fast.

If given the choice between playing the superhero or supervillain, he doesn’t hesitate.

“The supervillain,” he said.

“You get to do stuff you could never get away with. I try to be good in real life, do good things ... but with the villain you get to go all the way ... I don’t condone that in real life, but it’s fun to play that because it’s not real.”

Momoa has been in Aotearoa filming his upcoming Apple+ series Chief of War, and said it had been his “whole dream” to make a show about Hawaiian Islands.

David White/Stuff The signs came out for Jason Momoa at the Fast X special screening in Auckland on Saturday night.

“I have a huge Polynesian cast. Bridging that gap is cool. It’s not just Tongan, Samoan or Māori. We’re all working as one to tell this beautiful story.”

As for being a Polynesian “thirst trap”? He’s not sure about that, but “it's cool to be able to represent the Polynesian race”.

On Saturday, though, it was all about the Fast and the Furious film on the minds of the hundreds gathered at Auckland’s Sylvia Park, chanting Momoa’s name with deafening noise when he arrived with his entourage, which included actors Temuera Morrison, Cliff Curtis and director Taika Waititi, who braced the chilly Auckland weather in a pink cardigan.

The film, which also stars Vin Deisel, rapper Ludacris and Michelle Rodriguez, will debut in New Zealand theatres on May 18.