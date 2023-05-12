Mark 'The Beast' Labbett of The Chase shares new dramatic weight loss selfie

The Chase’s Mark Labbett is still continuing his weight loss journey, with a new selfie revealing just how far the 57-year-old has come.

In a photo with ITV presenter Hayley Palmer, Labbett, known by The Chase’s fans as The Beast, appeared slimmer than ever during a trip to a games and drinks bar.

He had recently celebrated picking up his “skinny suits” on Twitter, revealing he had dropped from blazer size 58 to 54, trouser size from 46/34 to 40/43, and shirt size from a 22-inch collar to 18.5 inches.

In a February interview with The Sun, Labbett revealed he was tempted to undertake gastric banding, a surgical procedure which involved placing a band around the upper half of a person’s stomach to lessen appetite.

However, he says his real success is in eating less and not giving into his sweet tooth.

“I was tempted by the gastric band but a good friend of mine who's a GP, said my problem is sugar, I have a sweet tooth,” Labbett told The Sun.

“A gastric band is useless for me because sugar metabolises quite quickly, so I've done it the old fashion way by eating a bit less, and I've tried to go to the gym.”

Back in January, 2022, Labbett posted a progress photo of himself on Instagram, revealing an already significant transformation since 2017.

“52 inch chest, so down from 5xl to 2xl, still work to do,” the quiz star tweeted at the time, alongside a shirtless photo of himself in a bathroom.

In November 2018, Labbett spoke to UK talk show Loose Women about having lost 19kg, which a diabetes diagnosis had been the catalyst to.

The 198cm (6ft 6in) Labbett weighed about 150kg at the time.

"I'm still eating very well,” he said.

“I'm just cutting out sugar because of the type 2 diabetes. That and running around after an active 2-year-old."

In 2021 he revealed he had already lost 63kg. He spoke on BBC radio saying he had not “consciously” decided to lose weight, and life in lockdown had been “stressful”.