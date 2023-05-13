Kiwi model Rachel Hunter welcomes grandson Louie

Rachel Hunter welcomed her grandson Louie in an Instagram post on Saturday.

New Zealand model Rachel Hunter has revealed she has become a grandmother.

She announced the news on Instagram. “Welcome Louie, there are no words for me other than immense love, the beautiful support you both bring to each other,” the caption on her post said.

Hunter praised her son’s partner in the post. “Nicole you are a queen. Love you all so much. Just blossoming & glowing, lots of happy tears”.

Hunter is yet to meet her grandson in person, but said she “can’t wait to meet” the baby next week.

Liam Stewart and his partner Nicole Ann announced in January they were expecting their first child.

“Baby boy joins us in May,” Liam wrote on Instagram in a video post at the time.

Hunter replied with excitement to the announcement.

“Finally I get to tell everyone,” she wrote. She said they would be the “best mum and dad ever”.

Liam is the son of British singer Rod Stewart, whom Hunter married in California in 1990.

Hunter and Stewart had two children, Liam and Renée, before divorcing in 2006.

discostew94/Instagram Rachel Hunter, centre, said she was excited about the arrival of her grandchild.

Liam is a professional ice hockey player in Los Angeles.

He and older sister Renée, who lives in London, have maintained relatively low profiles despite growing up in the public eye.

“Renée and I have both done pretty well at staying out of the spotlight,” Stewart said in a 2016 interview. “We’re not really those kinds of kids.”

Despite his parents’ talents, he has described himself as a “useless” singer and hated his one attempt at modelling.

“I’ll sing in the shower. That’s about it,” he said in 2019.