AM Host Melissa Chan-Green announces birth of baby girl

AM Host Melissa Chan-Green is celebrating a particularly special Mother’s Day this year.

AM Host Melissa Chan-Green has announced the birth of her second child, a baby girl.

Chan-Green revealed the news on her Instagram this morning, celebrating her Mother’s Day as a mother-of-two.

In a beaming selfie, Chan-Green squeezes her beautiful baby daughter, who is swaddled in a blanket adorned with shooting stars.

“So grateful to this wee baby girl for making me a mummy to two.” Chan-Green wrote in the caption. “Just quickly popping up from my newborn cuddle bubble, look forward to sharing some more pics in the morn and with my AM fam. Happy Mother's Day xx”

Many friends and family weighed in on the exciting news, with Hilary Barry writing in the comment section of Chan-Green’s post: “Congratulations – how fabulous!!!!”

Chan-Green announced her pregnancy news on air in 2022, and was joined by her son Busby to help make the big announcement.

The AM presenter had revealed she had been “harbouring a little secret here on the couch,” and that her second child with husband Caspar Green was due in 2023.

Busby got a little shy when it came his moment to shine on the show, leaning into his mum and mumbling “no” when asked if he wanted to share the news they had been “practising”.

Newshub Melissa Chan-Green and son Busby announced her pregnancy on air.

“What’s Mummy’s secret?” Chan-Green prompted again, and Busby replied, “your baby”.

Chan-Green joked that the morning sickness had been “fun” but despite that “obviously we are super excited and feel very, very lucky”.

She added that big brother to be Busby was already “very good at sharing”.