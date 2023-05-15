What happens inside the elite A-list club that’s coming to Sydney

Members only: Justin Hemmes has been down the private member’s club path before with his Level 6 venue at Ivy.

Sydney is already brimming with world-class bars, restaurants and clubs, with ever more lavish ones opening every week, and now our town is to get an outpost of the hip Soho House private member’s club.

But is it 20 years too late?

In March plans were lodged for the refurbishment of an old 1920s dance hall in Darlinghurst to be transformed into Soho House’s latest multi-million-dollar pleasure palace for those who want to avoid the masses … at a price.

Melbourne’s wealthy Smorgon and Kanat families are involved in the top-secret AU$55 million (NZ$59m) project, which was originally intended to be built in Melbourne. However, after being thwarted by council regulations and unimpressed neighbours, the ambitious vision is now destined to be realised on a rundown site just off Oxford Street.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand's private clubs, relics of a colonial past, embrace gender equality at their own pace

* The Qantas Chairman's Lounge - a look inside traveller's most secretive club

* England: How to get into London's most exclusive members' clubs

* When gentlemen's clubs ruled colonial Wellington - 150 years of news



Ever since the original Soho House opened its doors nearly 30 years ago in London catering to the creative, new-moneyed set, its elitist entry policy (at one point bankers in suits were banned for setting the wrong “tone” among the cashed up “bohemians”) has been the foundation of its cool appeal. Not so much these days.

Initially, you could only join after being recommended by two existing members vouching for your suitably. These days a credit card appears to do the trick.

Once you’re in, be prepared to cough up around AU$6000 in membership fees – every year. That’s less than what some of Sydney’s shinier gymnasiums are already charging, like the Sporting Club of Sydney, located in the new Allianz Stadium, where membership fees are AU$22k a year.

And exactly how exclusive is Soho House these days? Its parent company claims there are 48,000 people just on its waiting list to become members, of which there are more than 120,000 around the world.

WADE LAUBE/Sydney Morning Herald Tanked: Robert Gorman had big plans for a private club in Sydney that never materialised.

Today the brand has become a global chain. There are 38 Soho Houses with another dozen or so in the pipeline.

While celebrity sightings remain well documented, Soho House has a strict no phones and no tittle-tattle policy. Despite this, we know Tom Cruise chose Soho House in Oxfordshire to celebrate his 60th birthday last year. It was in the original Soho House in London where American divorcee Meghan Markle met her future husband Prince Harry on a blind date in 2016.

Founded in London in 1995 by impresario Nick Jones, Soho House today is majority owned by sometimes-controversial US real estate billionaire Ron Burkle. Visionary Jones resigned as CEO last year, and in recent years some have questioned just how cool Soho House remains, given its relentless global expansion and seemingly open-slather membership policy.

Plans for the Sydney outpost show a five-level venue with a cabaret room, gym, members’ lounge, outdoor terraces, a studio, bar and dining areas and a rooftop swimming pool. The maximum number of patrons and staff would be capped at 1107 people at any time.

Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met on a blind date at Soho House in London.

But others have been down this path before and failed.

Back in 2005 the A-list were supposedly waiting with bated breath for the opening of the Pacific Club in a beautiful old building adjacent to Central Station.

The brainchild of former model turned slick British entrepreneur Robert Gorman, the Pacific Club at the old Railway Institute was to have operated as a members-only private club for the local and visiting arts and media set.

Gorman hired Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson’s Sydney-based sister, Jane, to help raise the seemingly modest AU$10m needed for the club’s fit-out, designed by the London-based celebrity decorator Ilse Crawford.

STUFF The Restaurant Association's annual report shows eateries were struck hard by Covid-19 but are slowly recovering. This video was first published in 2021.

But after many months in limbo, the project eventually tanked, leaving several high-profile investors seething.

In more recent years Sydney’s home-grown hospo baron Justin Hemmes had the Level Six private club running inside his George Street Ivy complex.

At one point invite-only members were reportedly paying AU$5500 a year to join, and while media were “strictly forbidden”, I managed to slip past security several times to see yet another bunch of rich alpha males doing what they do best – boasting.

It’s not clear if the Level Six club still exists. Even Hemmes was unsure when I asked.

Private members’ clubs have been part of Sydney’s social fabric for generations.

The old boys inside the Australian Club on Macquarie Street can rest easy in their Chesterfields and brandy balloons, having recently thwarted the prospect of women joining. Up the road at the women-only Queen’s Club, the membership has no intention of changing the status quo and allowing men to join any time soon.

Perhaps the greatest indicator of Soho House’s Sydney prospects can be found on the sands of Bondi Beach.

Staff at Waverley Council say too much work will be required to stage the International Beach Festival event in February 2024 – proposed by Janek Gazecki, the man behind the controversial Amalfi Beach Club proposal, which resulted in a petition with 30,000 signatures against it, furious about the prospect of having the sacred, egalitarian sands fenced off for those willing to pay.

And once again we learnt that what may appeal elsewhere in the world is not necessarily a sure thing in Sydney.