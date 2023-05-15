'We tried not to make a big deal out of it': Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul shocks popular Auckland bar

US actor Aaron Paul, in New Zealand to film his latest project Ash, took a break from his busy schedule to enjoy Auckland’s nightlife.

The Breaking Bad star was at Ponsonby Social Club on Saturday night, enjoying beers and live music, getting up to “nothing too crazy”, according to bar manager Bobby Brazuka.

“He was really relaxed, he just came in to check out the music and have a couple of drinks ... he was pretty comfortable,” Brazuka said.

“We just treated him like a normal person, we tried not to make a big deal out of it.”

READ MORE:

* Jamie Foxx ‘has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,’ daughter says

* Johnny Depp signs record-breaking NZ$32 million fragrance deal with Dior

* Jason Momoa loses rock, paper, scissors; meets screaming fans on the Fast X red carpet



While there, Paul snapped a selfie with fans Kate Gregan and Simon Morrow, according to 1News.

“He was such a nice guy. Didn't mind having a photo at all,” Morrow told 1News.

“He remembered my name at the end. I said 'enjoy New Zealand' and he said 'thank you, Simon'.”

Getty Images US actor copped high praise from Kiwi fans during an outing at Ponsonby Social Club in Auckland.

The fans praised Paul’s kindness, saying he was “absolutely lovely”.

Ash will see Paul star in a lead role alongside Godzilla v King Kong’s Eiza González, replacing previous leads Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tessa Thompson.

Paul is tasked with rescuing González, who wakes up to find herself on a distant alien planet with everyone on her space station violently murdered.

The film is directed by US producer and rapper Flying Lotus, and is produced by Neill Blomkamp, who previously directed District 9.

Paul is also starring in the upcoming season of Black Mirror, which is expected to arrive on Netflix in June.