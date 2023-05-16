Rebel Wilson shares first photos of daughter Royce's face in adorable Mother's Day post

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle."

Rebel Wilson and her fiancée Ramona Agruma have officially celebrated their first Mother's Day together.

The actress, 43, has given fans their first look at her gorgeous daughter Royce's face, sharing three new photos on Instagram and a sweet (and relatable) message.

"Happy Mother's Day," Wilson wrote in a caption. "(Just woke up at 5:30 am and changed a big poo …how about you?)"

In the first snap, Wilson and Agruma ﻿both grin ear to ear with Royce, now five-months-old, all smiles too on Wilson's lap dressed in a tracksuit and adorable bunny beanie.

Agruma's cap says 'Mama'.

In the second photo, ﻿Royce is standing on her feet with the help of her famous mum and wears a gorgeous polka dot dress.

And in the final pic, ﻿the Pitch Perfect star and her little one are lying together on a fluffy grey towel on a boat.

Her friends and fans gushed over the sweet snaps.

"Happy Mother's Day! She is beautiful," said Paris Hilton. ﻿

"She's soooo cute!" said another.

"Happy mamas day to both of you!!" commented another. "Royce is getting too big"

Other mums also shared their own hilarious Mother's Day moments. ﻿

"Oh well. My furson (cat) stepped on my tummy and yelled at me at 5am. Then later my 18- year-old got up, farted and went back to bed. Happy Mother's Day!" shared one fan.

"Also woke up at 5:30. However they can take care of their own by now. Thankful for that because at 7, 8 and 21 that may get a little awkward," commented another.

"Ha! That's the part that no one talks about. Happy Mother's Day, and don't worry you'll be dealing with (poo) for the rest of your life now. The good news is: you'll love it."

Wilson and Agruma announced the birth of Royce via surrogate back in November.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" Wilson revealed on Instagram.

"I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."

"Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"

"I am learning quickly… much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

The couple has since shared only a few photos with their daughter on social media and usually cover her face.

This story originally appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.