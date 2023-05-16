Breaking Bad duo Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reunited for a Pop Corner ad first shown during the 2023 Super Bowl.

US actor Aaron Paul caused a stir when he made a shock appearance at an Auckland bar on Saturday night – but why is the Breaking Bad star in town anyway?

Ash will see Paul star in a lead role alongside Godzilla vs. Kong’s Eiza González, replacing previous leads Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tessa Thompson, who were originally announced as the sci-fi flick’s stars back in 2022.

Paul is tasked with rescuing González, who wakes up to find herself on a distant alien planet with everyone on her space station violently murdered, and must decide whether to trust her rescuer.

The film is directed by Grammy Award-winning producer and rapper Flying Lotus, with Neill Blomkamp, who previously directed District 9, onboard as an executive producer.

“We are building something fresh and unique with Ash and having Eiza and Aaron in this world just makes it flames. They are absolute magic makers, brave and equally inspiring. All that to say … We ‘bout to kill this shit,” said Flying Lotus.

XYZ Films and GFC Films are producing the feature, having previously worked on Kiwi action film The Dead Lands with director Toa Fraser.

Unsplash/Getty Images Why is Aaron Paul in New Zealand, anyway?

Paul isn’t the only big name actor to have been spotted in New Zealand recently.

In April, Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood created “a wee bit of a buzz” in Methven, a small town in the South Island, while filming Bookworm with Kiwi director Ant Timpson.

Jason Momoa has also been stealing the hearts of Kiwis for a number of months now, having accidentally gate crashed a wedding in January, making a surprise appearance at Te Matatini, and walking the red carpet at Auckland’s Sylvia Park for the premier of Fast X – he even grabbed a drink with Kiwi actors Taika Waititi and Cliff Curtis to celebrate.

New Zealand has risen as a hotspot for Hollywood in recent years, with Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe spending five weeks in the country filming Guns Akimbo in 2018 and horror blockbuster M3gan featuring recognisable Auckland locations.

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop reboot was also filmed across Auckland, as was the first season of Amazon Prime’s The Wilds, while Ti West’s cult horror flicks Pearl and X set up camp in Whanganui.

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water was also famously filmed in New Zealand, nabbing Wētā FX the Best Visual Effects prize at the 95th Academy Awards.

Paul will next be seen in the latest season of Black Mirror, which is expected to arrive on Netflix in June.