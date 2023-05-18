Phillip Schofield refuses to resign despite ratings fall amid feud with co-host Holly Willoughby

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden has branded Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner the "Phil and Holly of British Politics", as he took on PMQs in the absence of Rishi Sunak. Mr Dowden said of the...

British television host Phillip Schofield is apparently refusing to resign, despite a massive drop in ratings and his feud with co-host Holly Willoughby being publicly mocked in parliament this week.

Willoughby and Schofield returned to air on UK breakfast show This Morning on Monday amid feud rumours, after two days of crisis meetings within the show’s network, ITV.

But this week, the British deputy prime minister fuelled more crisis meetings, when he described the leader of the opposition Keir Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner as the “Phil and Holly of British politics” in parliament on Wednesday (local time).

An ITV insider told the Daily Mail, “you know things have got really serious when they're mentioned in the House of Commons. This is no longer just a bit of beef on Twitter”.

According to the tabloid, Schofield, 61, refuses to resign and the network is “desperate” to keep co-host Willoughby, 42.

Another insider said, “Phil doesn't see why he should go. It's his job, he has steered the show for more than 20 years”.

While the pair showed a united front on air when they returned to the show this week, ITV bosses were reportedly “beside themselves” on Tuesday following a ratings drop of almost 20% for Monday’s episode.

On Wednesday, Willoughby and Schofield embraced and shared a kiss on the cheek on air, as she left the show early for an event at Buckingham Palace, but not everyone on Twitter was convinced by the exchange.

“I just saw Phil and Holly hug and kiss like besties. Full of shit,” wrote one user, while another said the embrace was the “definition of cringe”.

The fallout between the hosts, who have fronted This Morning together for 14 years, comes after Willoughby was reportedly left “blind sided” by Schofield addressing their rumoured friction, saying he and his 42-year-old co-host were “the best of friends”.

Tensions are said to have begun in September 2022, when calls for both Willoughby and Schofield to be brought off-air sounded after footage emerged of the pair appearing to jump the queue to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

In April, Schofield’s brother Timothy was convicted on 11 charges of sexual abuse against a teenage boy, leading Schofield to publicly disown his brother take time away from This Morning.

Schofield began his television presenting career in New Zealand, when the host moved with his family from the UK to New Zealand at the age of 19.

He fronted popular music programme Shazam! from 1982 to 1985, and spent two years working for Auckland’s Radio Hauraki.