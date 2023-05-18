Rod Stewart a 'happy grandfather' as he meets grandsons for first time

Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster have met his two grandsons for the first time, sharing photos of the happy occasion to social media.

The rocker’s daughter Ruby, 35, welcomed Otis Stewart Kalick with her fiance Jake Kalic on May 9.

Ruby is the daughter he shares with model Kelly Emberg.

Just days later, on May 12, Stewart’s son with Kiwi model Rachel Hunter, Liam Stewart, 28, shared photos of the arrival of his first son alongside partner Nicole Ann.

Rod Stewart|Penny Lancaster/Instagram Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster meeting their grandchildren for the first time.

Liam, an ice hockey player, named the newborn Louie.

In one picture, Rod holds a sleeping Otis in his arms, captioning the post: 'Happy Grandad.' Another photo shows Rod cradling little Louie in his arms.

Rod has eight children with five women: daughters Sarah Streeter, 59, Kimberly, 43, Ruby, 35, and Renee, 30, and sons Sean, 42, Liam, 28, Alastair, 17, and Alden, 12.

Their mothers are models Alana Stewart, Kelly Emberg, Rachel Hunter and Penny Lancaster, as well as his teenage love Susannah Boffey.

Otis is not Stewart’s first grandchild. His daughter Kimberly Stewart welcomed a daughter, Delilah, with actor Benicio Del Toro in 2011.