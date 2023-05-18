Freddie Flintoff reportedly left in 'agony' for 45 min following Top Gear crash

Ethan is one of the teens featured in Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams.

The BBC is being accused of not properly looking after former England cricketer Freddie Flintoff following a crash during filming of Top Gear.

The motoring show was shooting a car review segment in December last year, with 45-year-old Flintoff behind the wheel before the accident occurred at Surrey Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in the UK.

But The Sun has reported the star was left in “agony” for 45 minutes following the crash, with staff unable to locate a stretcher.

Flintoff was later airlifted to hospital with a broken rib and face and jaw injuries.

The tabloid also reported that the Morgan Super 3 which the 45-year-old was driving was not fitted with an airbag, and he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

While the BBC conducted a health and safety review following the accident, the network is not publishing the findings and one insider told The Sun they were keen to “keep a lid” on the star’s injuries.

“The accident itself was far worse than anyone really realises - it's hard to put into words, really; what he went through is simply unimaginable,” a source told the tabloid.

“But essentially the car turned over at speed, and Freddie – who also broke some ribs – understandably is traumatised by the whole thing.”

Following the accident in December, a statement released by BBC said, “Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately”.

“He has been taken to hospital for further treatment, and we will confirm more details in due course.”

The BBC reported at the time that Flintoff's injuries were not life-threatening.