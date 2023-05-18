British YouTubers Beta Squad cause frenzy with surprise NZ visit

A clip from Beta Squad's The Weakest Link 2: Beta Squad Edition video on YouTube.

British YouTubers Niko Omilana and AJ Shabeel, members of Beta Squad, kicked up a storm with their surprise arrival in Auckland on Wednesday.

The YouTubers hosted an impromptu 5 a side football match at Seddon Fields on Wednesday night, with crowds of young locals flocking to catch a glimpse of their favourite content creators in action.

Posts showed the field’s seating filled with young Kiwis, with some lucky enough to play against their online idols.

Afterwards, Shabeel and Omilana posted videos to their Instagram stories thanking Kiwi fans for their support.

Instagram: @BetaSquad AJ Shabeel (back front) and Niko Omilana (far right) are two of the five Beta Squad members.

“Sorry guys, we had to leave because we ran out of time, but wow, that was insane,” Shabeel said.

“Thank you so much for coming out, it means so much to me. Wow, New Zealand.”

One parent of two teenagers from Western Springs College, across the road from Seddon Fields, said her children had come home from school that day bursting with excitement over news the YouTubers were spotted at Ponsonby KFC.

Instagram Beta Squad members play football with Aucklanders.

The YouTube collective are known for being passionate football fans, with Liverpool FC’s Trent Alexander-Arnold recently starring in one of their videos.

Prior to the football match, a crowd of fans had also arrived at Auckland International Airport to greet the stars.

Beta Squad have a strong 5.84m following on YouTube, while Omilana’s separate channels boasts 6.79m followers.

Amin Mohamed, better known as Chunkz, Kenny Ojuederie, and Sharmarke Mohamud, better known as Sharky, are also in Beta Squad.

The YouTubers had been in Melbourne and Sydney before heading to New Zealand.