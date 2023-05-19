Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland Baldwin gives birth to baby girl

Model Ireland Baldwin, daughter of US actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, has given birth to her first child.

The 27-year-old announced the news in an Instagram post on Friday morning, posting a selfie from her hospital bed with her newborn and partner André Allen Anjos, better known as musician RAC.

Keeping in theme with her own name, Baldwin chose Holland as the name for her daughter.

“We're naming her Holland. I'm Ireland, so we chose another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent,” Baldwin said in an interview with Girlboss Radio in early January.

Holland, located in the Netherlands, is actually a province, while the latter is the country.

In 2019, the Dutch government chose to abandon the name Holland in favour of the Netherlands in an attempt to update its image, according to The Guardian.