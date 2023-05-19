Jimmy Barnes and wife Jane in shock confrontation with 'bully' truck driver

Jimmy Barnes' wife Jane has revealed their recent encounter with a truck driver who she claims threatened to "fight" the rock legend.

Posting to Twitter, Jane shared that the couple had been in a minor car accident, sharing pictures of their car's side mirror which had allegedly been damaged in the incident.

She shared that the driver had allegedly, "Cut us off across [sic] our lane and swiped our mirror, Wanted to fight Jimmy on the roadside.

"Trucks are like weapons, bullies behind the wheel a danger to us all," she concluded.

Jane, who has been married to the Working Class Man singer for 42 years, recalled of the incident, "Just the noise of the mirror being hit was terrifying. Thinking you were going to be crushed between two trucks more."

She shared that the both of them are "pretty shaken up even though it's 'minor' and nobody is hurt."

She shares that the driver had left his details and taken off before the police arrived, but "unless someone is hurt or car more damaged they can't really do much," she said in reply to a comment.

The Barneses have since reached out to the truck company with the name of the driver and the truck's serial number.

The company are reportedly "dealing with this and thankfully taking seriously".

9Honey Celebrity reached out to Barnes' publicist, who said the couple will not be offering further comment on the incident.

Barnes has recently recovered from a gruelling back and hip surgery which even caused him to cancel a number of gigs early this year.

Universal Pictures Australia 2018 documentary Working Class Boy was based on Jimmy Barnes' memoir of the same name.

"As everybody knows, it's against my religion to cancel shows, or to put them off, but the doctors told me I need an operation as soon as possible and it's going to really limit my movement for the next few months," he said in a post to Instagram in November 2022.

"As much as it kills me, I have to get this fixed so I can jump around onstage for the next 50 years."

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.