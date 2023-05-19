The Smiths' bassist, Andy Rourke dies aged 59 after battle with pancreatic cancer

The Smiths’ guitarist Andy Rourke has died at the age of 59.

Musician Andy Rourke, best known as the bassist of the British indie rock band The Smiths, has died at the age of 59.

Former bandmate, guitarist Johnny Marr announced the death on his social media stating that Rourke was battling with pancreatic cancer at the time.

Marr tweeted: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer.”

“Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.”

He added: “We request privacy at this sad time.”

Guitarist Mat Osman of the English rock band Suede also paid tribute to Rourke, the “rare bassist whose sound you could recognise straight away.”

“I remember so clearly playing that Barbarism break over and over, trying to learn the riff, and marvelling at this steely funk driving the track along.”

Rourke joined The Smiths in 1982 – immediately after the band’s first gig – and have played in their major hits including, This Charming Man and There Is a Light That Never Goes Out.