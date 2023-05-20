Singer Jessie J welcomes her first child: 'I am flying in love'

British pop star Jessie J has revealed she has given birth to her first child, a baby boy, in an emotional social media post on Saturday morning.

The 35-year-old singer announced the news in a statement to her Instagram story, letting fans know she and her son are “both doing great”.

“A week ago my whole life changed,” the statement read.

“My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love.

“He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole world. He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can't believe he is real, mine and here. For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support.”

The Price Tag singer, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, shares her newborn with partner Chanan Safir Colman, a Danish-Israeli basketballer.

Jessie J has been proudly showing off her baby bump to her Instagram followers since her pregnancy announcement in January.

In a recent post to the photo and video sharing platform, the new mum revealed her candid maternity shoot photos, taken at her home.

She also recently appeared on the Brit Awards red carpet, with her bump poking out of an all-red ensemble.