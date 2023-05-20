Beyoncé and Jay-Z drop a whopping NZ$343m on California's most expensive home

Music industry power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z have made the most expensive purchase for a California home in history, at an eye-watering NZ$343m.

Located in Malibu, the couple purchased their home from prominent art collector William Bell, who took 15 years to complete the building while racking up nearly NZ$171m in loans, according to TMZ.

The home, designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Tadao Ando, is a sprawling 30,000-square-feet modern mansion made mostly from concrete, with a large pool and a beachside view overlooking the Pacific Ocean in the Paradise Cove area, also known as Billionaire’s Row.

Fans have drawn comparisons of the house’s layout to the number 4, a theme that has consistently appeared throughout the singer’s life.

She was born on September 4, her husband on December 4, their marriage took place on April 4, her eldest child is named Blue Ivy, a play on the numerical notation of 4 in Roman numerals, and her fourth album was titled 4.

TMZ reports this is the couple’s second known Los Angeles real purchase, having scooped up a Bel-Air mansion in 2017 for NZ$151m.

Their real estate portfolio also includes a NZ$44m home in the Hamptons, and a rental Malibu villa priced at over NZ$687,000 per month, where the family temporarily lived following the birth of their youngest children, twins Sir and Rumi.

Beyoncé is currently performing on her Renaissance World Tour, which is currently taking place in the United Kingdom. Jay-Z has been spotted in the crowd at her tour stops.

In May, Forbes reported the Halo singer is gross over NZ$3b for her current tour.