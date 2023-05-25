So what did happen with Tom Hanks on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet?

Rita Wilson has revealed what really happened on the red carpet at Cannes when her husband, Tom Hanks, was photographed speaking angrily to a man in a tux.

The couple were at the premiere of Hanks’ new film Asteroid City when he was spotted in a heated exchange.

Hanks could be seen making a fist and jabbing his finger at the man, who it turns out is a PR manager.

The photographs surprised fans, as Hanks is generally considered one of the nicest stars in Hollywood.

READ MORE:

* Why does Tom Hanks seem so worked up on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival?

* The most glamorous red carpet fashion from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

* Too hot for Cannes? Inside Lily-Rose Depp’s controversial HBO drama The Idol



Now his wife has spoken up to set the record straight, posting a photo from the dust-up to Instagram with an explanation of what really happened.

Wilson wrote: “This is called ‘I can't hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?’

“But that doesn't sell stories! Nice try.”

She added: “We had a great time. Go see Asteroid City!”

The man being spoken to in the pictures, PR manager Vincent Chapalian, backed up Wilson’s explanation on his own Twitter page.

He was asked the question: “Did Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson get confused with security? An explanation?”

Chapalian responded: “They just asked me if they should go back to the start of the mat with the rest of the film crew (I'm not security) wink.”

Whether the photos bear out that explanation is up for debate, but maybe Hanks’ ability to show such expressive emotions during an apparently pedestrian conversation explains why he’s such a fine actor.