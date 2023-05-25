Phillip Schofield 'utterly heartbroken' he could not say This Morning goodbye, says Piers Morgan

Phillip Schofield is “utterly heartbroken” he was not afforded the opportunity to say a “proper goodbye” to the audience on This Morning after two decades on the show, Piers Morgan has said.

The veteran television presenter, 61, announced over the weekend that he was stepping down from presenting the ITV daytime show with “immediate effect”.

Holly Willoughby, his former co-presenter, will remain on the show, but is taking early half-term holiday leave.

Alison Hammond and Craig Doyle stepped in to present This Morning on Wednesday, after Hammond and Dermot O’Leary filled in for the first two days since Schofield’s last show on Thursday.

Writing in his column for The Sun newspaper, Morgan - a former ITV broadcaster - said: “I don't know the full story behind Phillip Schofield's downfall, but where I feel personal empathy with him is over the manner of his sacking.

“For ITV to not even give him the chance to say a proper goodbye to his large, loyal audience after 21 years struck me as needlessly churlish, and I know he’s utterly heartbroken about it, because he told me himself.”

An ITV spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Phillip Schofield’s decision to step down from This Morning was (as his statement made clear) a decision agreed between Phillip and ITV.”

Morgan, who had overcome a “25-year rift” with Schofield, said the television presenter was “not the evil monster he’s being painted”, nor was he “the angel his previously halo-clad reputation suggested”.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Phillip Schofield pictured with Holly Willoughby, his former This Morning co-presenter.

The 58-year-old wrote: “One thing's for sure, what's happened to him is further evidence that the abyss-like depths of ruthless backstabbing in the world of daytime television makes even the seething cesspit of Westminster politics seem like an oasis of loyalty by comparison.

“One minute Schofield was the undisputed king of morning TV and fast heading to bona fide national treasure status, the next he’s a dethroned, shamed, vilified, national disgrace and social media laughing stock.

“And many of those people he mistakenly thought were faithful friends and colleagues have been happily tossing him on the bonfire in a blizzard of lurid leaks, smears and damaging headlines.”

Gareth Cattermole Piers Morgan had a 25-year rift with Schofield.

Morgan said the last few days of developing news about Schofield had been “brutal to watch”. He revealed he had received an email from a former senior ITV executive describing daytime television as an “absolute nest of vipers with zero loyalty”.

Schofield’s departure comes after he faced months of controversy including reports of a rift with his long-time co-host Willoughby, his brother's sex abuse trial and a furore over his visit to Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state.

ITV has said Willoughby will “co-present with members of the This Morning family” when she returns on Monday, June 5.