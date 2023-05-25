Jimmy Barnes calls Tina Turner a 'wonderful human' as tributes pour in for the singer

Turner won 12 Grammy Awards, sold over 200 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991.

Australian singer Jimmy Barnes has called Tina Turner a “wonderful human” as tributes poured in for the singer following her death this morning.

Posting to social media, Barnes said it was an “honour to work with someone so talented”. Barnes worked with Turner in the 1990s when her song The Best was used to help promote rugby league in Australia.

Tributes have continued to flow for the Queen of Rock and Roll, with musicians and celebrities paying tribute.

Rolling Stone Mick Jagger called Turner “my wonderful friend”.

“She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer,” he posted to Twitter.

“She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Amy Sancetta Tina Turner and Mick Jagger perform at the Live Aid concert in 1995.

Jagger’s tribute featured four photos, including the pair performing together. Turner reportedly taught the Rolling Stones frontman how to move on stage.

Actor Mia Farrow shared two images of the rock icon with a simple sentence: “The magnificent Tina Turner has left us.”

American author Stephen King keeps things short and sharp, writing “Tina Turner: Simply the best.”

American singer and occasional actress Diana Ross posted a tribute, writing “shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones.”

Basketball legend Magic Johnson said the late performer “created the blueprint” for other great entertainers like Janet Jackson and Beyoncé.

“Her legacy will continue on through all high-energy performing artists,” he wrote.

Turner’s influence even reached the stars, as Nasa posted a tribute to the superstar.

A spokesperson for US President Joe Biden called the singer’s death “incredibly sad news” and a massive loss to the communities who loved her and the music industry.

Canadian singer Bryan Adams, who paired with Turner on the 1985 single It’s Only Love, said “the world just lost one hell of a powerhouse of a woman”.

“Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world, for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice,” Adams said on Twitter.

American singer and songwriter Ciara shared a tribute saying “heaven has gained an angel” with two photos of Turner performing.

“Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all,” Ciara wrote.