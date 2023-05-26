Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's prenup is set to be one of the biggest in history.

The Amazon boss, 59, is one of the richest men on earth, with his net worth estimated at US$137.8 billion (NZ$227.4b).

﻿Sánchez, 53, has accumulated her own wealth through businesses and is thought to be worth US$30m.

The couple reportedly got engaged during a trip to Cannes, France, this week, with Sánchez spotted wearing a 20-carat diamond ring estimated to be worth US$2.5m.

The pair divorced their respective spouses in 2019, with Bezos paying first wife MacKenzie Scott US$38b.

Bezos and Scott didn't have a pre-nuptial agreement in place. They were married for 25 years and share four children.

﻿It is safe to assume this time, Bezos will ensure there is an agreement in place in the event the couple split.

Bezos is being labelled the richest groom in history, owing mostly to his Amazon empire having started it in his home garage in 1997.

Amazon is now a public company, and Bezos remains the largest single shareholder with 10%.

In 2017, Amazon bought Whole Foods for US$13b. Also part of Amazon is the airline Amazon Air, and Bezos also founded space exploration company Blue Origin.

Jeff Spicer Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got engaged during a trip to Cannes.

Bezos bought the Washington Post in 2013 for US$250m.

He also ﻿amassed a US$500m property portfolio, making him the country's 25th largest landowner, according to the Land Report.

This includes a 4ha mansion in Beverly Hills, California, a 2.8ha Malibu compound in 2021, and more recently, Jay-Z and Beyoncé's US$U200m oceanfront estate in Malibu.

Bezos has taken over the top five floors of 212 Fifth Avenue in New York, directly facing Madison Square Park, dropping US$96m to form a mega penthouse condo in the 24-storey building.

Sánchez owns a Washington estate worth a reported US$6.2m.

More recently the couple purchased a 5.7ha beachfront home in Hawaii for US$78m.

Clive Mason/Getty Images Bezos, the founder of Amazon, has been labelled the richest groom in history.

Between their businesses, property portfolios and other assets, it can be assumed their legal teams are busy.

Prenup aside, their wedding is sure to be lavish and reflective of Bezos' extraordinary wealth.

Bezos and ﻿Sánchez met when he hired her to film footage in 2018, with Sánchez reportedly helping the Amazon boss overcome his fear of flying.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.