In losing two sons, Tina Turner endured what no parent should ever have to

Tina Turner didn't have an easy life, but she was sure to count her blessings when she could – helped by her adoption of Buddhism before the end of her abusive marriage with Ike Turner.

She would turn to her beliefs to help her though the loss of both her biological sons in tragic circumstances and, before then, years of estrangement.

Tina welcomed her first child, Craig, in August 1958, resulting from her relationship with saxophonist Raymond Hill, who was part of Ike's Kings of Rhythm band.

Tina fell pregnant during her senior year of high school and moved in with Hill, who was living with Ike at the time. They broke up before Craig was born.

READ MORE:

* Tina Turner's NZ legacy - why the rock and roll star was simply the best in the eyes of Kiwis

* Tina Turner's hectic 1997 NZ tour: Bomb scares, collapsed roof, falling dancers - but 'amazing' shows

* Moment the audience at Tina Turner musical are told about her death

* Mini skirts and big hair: Tina Turner's most dazzling fashion looks



The Simply The Best singer left the home and lived as a single mother until she and Ike began their relationship, with Tina helping raise his two sons from his previous marriage to Lorraine Taylor – Ike Turner Jr and Michael Turner.

Tina and Ike Turner would have one biological child together, Ronnie, who was born in 1960. Ike would adopt Craig as his own and Tina would adopt Ike Jr and Michael.

‘My saddest moment as a mother'

Tina would outlive both her biological sons.

In 2018, Craig died by suicide at the age of 55. He had been working as a real estate agent and struggled with his mental health, with Tina saying he was always an “emotional child”.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Ike and Tina Turner pose for a portrait with their sons circa 1972, including Tina’s biological sons Craig Hill (top right) and Ronnie Turner (bottom right).

At the time of his death, the singer shared a touching tribute on social media, calling it her “saddest moment as a mother”.

”On Thursday, July 19, 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California,” Tina wrote on Twitter.

“He was 55 when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby.

“I think Craig was lonely, that's what I think really got him more than anything else,” she later told CBS News.

“I have pictures all around of him smiling, and I think I'm sensing that he's in a good place. I really do.”

Instagram Tina Turner bids farewell to her son Craig at a memorial service in 2018.

Ronnie Turner was born two years before Tina and Ike married in 1962 and died in 2022 following complications from colon cancer.

Ronnie had dabbled in acting, including with his mother in a biopic movie based on his mother's life, titled What's Love Got To Do With It.

Ike Turner died in 2007 at the age of 76, with Ronnie speaking at his father's funeral. Shortly after, his own health battle began.

Ronnie's death was announced on his wife Afida Turner's Instagram page. She wrote that he had been reunited with his father Ike and brother Craig in “paradise”.

Estrangement

Ike Turner Jr has spoken of the estrangement he and his brother had from their mother in an interview.

He told Mail on Sunday that Tina was the “only mother he knew” and she abandoned him when she moved to Europe.

“I haven't talked to my mother since God knows when – probably around 2000. I don't think any of my brothers have talked to her in a long time either,” he said.

Ike Jr continues his music career. In 2017, he debuted his band The Love Thang. Not much is known of Michael Turner, who has stayed out of the spotlight.

Tina Turner died on May 24 at age 83.

”It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” a statement from the singer's management said.

“With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.

“Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.