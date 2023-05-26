Rachel Hunter shares her first photo with grandson Louie

Rachel Hunter has shared photos with her first grandchild.

Rachel Hunter has shared her first photo with grandson Louie, who was born earlier in May to Liam, her son with Rod Stewart, and his partner Nicole Ann.

The New Zealand model was pictured beaming with pride in the Instagram pic, writing: “Welcome you Divine Soul. Seeing you three together. Nicole you are a queen. Liam so proud love you guys.”

The birth of Louis on May 12 generated immediate excitement for Hunter and her rocker ex-husband, as well as his wife Penny Lancaster.

The next day, Hunter shared her joy at becoming a grandmother for the first time.

“No words just look at this pic,” she wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of Liam and Nicole Ann with their newborn.

“Welcome Louie, there are no words for me other than immense love, the beautiful support you both bring to each other,” Hunter wrote.

Rachel Hunter/Instagram The happy family: Liam, Nicole Ann and their newborn Louie soon after the birth.

“Nicole you are a queen. Love you all so much. Just blossoming & glowing, lots of happy tears”.

Hunter said at the time she was yet to see her grandson in person, but that she “couldn’t wait to meet” him, and she looks overjoyed to finally be able to cuddle the newborn.

Rod Stewart was also excited to meet Louie, his birth coming just a few days after Stewart’s daughter Ruby, 35, welcomed baby Otis with her fiance Jake Kalic on May 9. Ruby is his daughter with model Kelly Emberg.

So it was a double celebration for the rocker, who declared himself “a happy granddad”.