Phillip Schofield hits back at critics after quitting UK TV, accuses them of holding a grudge

Former UK TV host Phillip Schofield has claimed there is “no toxicity” at This Morning, insisting “it's the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice”.

Amid a growing row over the culture of ITV's flagship daytime chat show, the former presenter issued a fresh statement on social media to dispute the latest claims over the culture fostered by the daytime TV show.

It came after weeks of speculation over a feud with former co-host Holly Willoughby.

Former This Morning resident doctor Dr Ranj Singh has hit out at the show's “toxic” culture, saying he raised concerns about "bullying and discrimination" two years ago when he worked there and afterwards felt like he was “managed out” for whistleblowing.

In a statement on his Instagram story posted shortly before This Morning goes on air with Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond hosting, Schofield, 61, said: “Now I no longer work on @thismorning I am free to say this.

“I hope you have noticed that it's the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.

“This Morning is the best show to work on, with the best people.

“In all the years I worked there there was no toxicity.

“You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like.

“But the thousands of guests over the years, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it is a family of wonderful, talented, kind, hardworking people.”

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Phillip Schofield pictured with Holly Willoughby, his former This Morning co-presenter.

His latest comments come after the 61-year-old resigned from ITV on Friday (local time) and was dropped by his talent agency after confessing to having an “unwise, but not illegal” relationship with a younger male colleague who worked on the programme.

Schofield revealed the affair began while he was still with his wife Stephanie Lowe, in a statement published by the Daily Mail on Friday, adding he was “very, very sorry” for having been unfaithful to her.

He also apologised for lying about the relationship.

ITV said they had investigated rumours that Schofield was having a relationship in 2020.

A spokesperson for ITV said the broadcaster was “not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour” and said Schofield has lied to management and colleagues.

The broadcaster also said it was “deeply disappointed” by the “admissions of deceit” by Schofield after he spoke publicly about the affair.

“The relationships we have with those we work with are based on trust,” the ITV statement added.

“Phillip made assurances to us which he now acknowledges were untrue and we feel badly let down.”