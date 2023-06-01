That '70s Show star Danny Masterson found guilty of rape in retrial

Actor Danny Masterson has been found guilty of rape in a retrial.

A jury found the former That ‘70s Show star guilty on two counts of forcible rape against two women. The third count was a deadlock.

He now faces a possible sentence of 30 years to life in prison.

During closing arguments, deputy District Attorney Ariel Anson said that “like all predators, the defendant carefully sought out his prey.”

“The defendant drugged his victims to be in control. When he drugs them, he is completely able to control them… and he does it over and over and over again.”

Anson said that Masterson had a good “hunting ground” for his victims and that he remained convinced the Church of Scientology, of which he is a member, would protect him from the law.

Masterson was first accused of drugging and raping women in his LA home between 2001 and 2003 in 2017, although he was not arrested until 2020.

He was first put on trial in October last year when he pleaded not guilty. The trial ended in a mistrial when the jury could not come to a decision.

AP Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second trial.

Masterson then tried to get the case dismissed but to no avail, with the retrial beginning last month.

The actor continues to deny the allegations saying the incidents were consensual.