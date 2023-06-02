Sam Neill puts his iconic Jurassic Park costume up for auction

Kiwi actor and winemaker Sir Sam Neill, of Jurassic Park and The Piano fame, is the proprietor of Two Paddocks, a family vineyard based in Central Otago. He talks about the country's unique wine.

It’s been torn apart by T-Rexes, and ripped by velociraptors, sported by our hero Dr Alan Grant (Sam Neill) before he saved the day. Now, you too can own a piece of cinematic history – Neill’s iconic wardrobe worn in Jurassic Park.

Neill is auctioning off the recognisable costume on June 28, as part of an entertainment memorabilia auction in Los Angeles.

According to the Propstore Auction website, Neill’s sale will benefit UNICEF's Children's Charity.

“Neill again portrayed the ornery but heroic Dr Grant in two more films in the beloved mega-franchise, earning billions of dollars in box-office sales and the hearts of viewers around the world,” the website’s auction description reads.

“In celebration of his one-of-a-kind 50-plus-year career, Propstore is proud to present select Jurassic Park and Jurassic World lots from this master actor's personal archive to the public for the first time.”

Neill’s Timberland boots are up for auction – the pair of distressed tan leather work boots have “production-applied distressing”, as well as scuffing and fading from use and age.

Supplied Sam Neill as Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park wearing the boots up for auction.

The starting bid for the footwear is US$3,000 (NZ$5000), with an estimated price between US$6000 (NZ $9,900) to $12,000 (NZ$19,800).

The footwear comes with a “Propstore Certificate of Authenticity.”

His character’s hat, jacket, and shirt are also all going under the hammer.

In March, Neill revealed that he was being treated for stage-three blood cancer.

Neill said he first experienced swollen glands during publicity for the Jurassic World Dominion film in March last year and was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

When chemotherapy treatment started to fail, he began using a new chemotherapy drug that he will continue to take monthly for the rest of his life.

He said he was now cancer-free but needs to continue taking the drug.