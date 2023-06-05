Barry Newman, Vanishing Point star has died, aged 92

Barry Newman, star of the 1971 classic Vanishing Point has died, aged 92.

US actor Barry Newman, known for his role in the 1971 cult classic Vanishing Point, has died, aged 92.

Variety reported the actor died on May 11 in New York. His death was confirmed on Monday (NZ time) by friends on social media.

Born in Massachusetts on November 7, 1930, Newman appeared in various Broadway shows before his first film Pretty Boy Floyd in 1960.

But it was the 1971 thriller Vanishing Point that he was most well-known for.

In the action thriller, Newman played Vietnam vet and drug-addict driver for hire, Kowalski, who becomes entangled in a criminal conspiracy.

Tasked with driving a Dodge Challenger from Colorado to California, Kowalski makes a bet with his drug dealer – if the journey takes less than 15 hours, his methamphetamine purchase is free.

The film, directed by Richard C Sarafin, was praised by director Steven Spielberg as one of his favourite films and went on to become a cult thriller classic.

20th Century Fox Barry Newman in the 1971 cult classic Vanishing Point.

In 1974, Newman portrayed the title character in the television series Petrocelli, where he received an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in 1975 and a Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a television series (drama) in 1976.

The series was a spin-off from his role as Tony Petrocelli in the 1970 film The Lawyer.

Newman’s film career included appearances in Daylight, The Limey and 40 Days and 40 Nights, and his television appearances included LA Law, Murder She Wrote, NYPD Blue and The OC.

Newman was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer in 2009 and took a step back from acting.

He returned to star in the 2022 independent film Finding Hannah.

Newman is survived by his wife.