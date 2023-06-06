Robert De Niro, 79, weighs in on Al Pacino, 83, and his baby news: 'He's older than me'

Maybe Robert De Niro can be the godfather to Al Pacino’s baby?

The Oscar winners have been friends for half a century and their kin span generations. And in May, news dropped that De Niro welcomed his seventh child at 79, and Pacino is expecting his fourth at 83.

During an appearance on Today, De Niro weighed in on his longtime friend’s baby news.

“Listen, Al Pacino [is about to have a baby] and he’s a few years older than me. God bless him,” he said. “I’m very happy for him.”

Today host Hoda Kotb then asked De Niro how fatherhood was for him. “At this stage and age?” De Niro joked. “It feels great.”

De Niro said he “has a certain awareness” of things in life that comes with older age. With “family dynamics,” he said, “you can’t avoid learning certain things and how you deal with them and manage that”.

De Niro said that he and Pacino welcoming babies at their ages is amazing and he’s very happy about it.

Pacino’s girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, 29, is just weeks away from giving birth to their first child together.

Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Page Six. The soon-to-be mum describes herself as a “raconteur” on Instagram and has previously been linked to Mick Jagger, who, according to the Cut, she dated in 2017 when Jagger was 74 and she was 23.

A representative for Pacino confirmed the pregnancy to the LA Times, adding that Pacino would not be releasing a statement.

Pacino has three children: a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins, Anton and Olivia, with actor Beverly D’Angelo.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Al Pacino, Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro at the London Film Festival in 2019.

In early May, De Niro revealed during an interview with ET Canada that he had recently welcomed his seventh child.

The actor has six children from former relationships, and grandchildren too. He and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter and actor Drena, 51, and former actor Raphael, 46.

De Niro and former girlfriend Toukie Smith, a model and actor, welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, in 1995. And De Niro shares son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife Grace Hightower.

He shares his newborn daughter, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, with his 45-year-old girlfriend, Tiffany Chen. The couple met when filming The Intern together in 2015. Chen is an acclaimed martial arts instructor who had a role in the film.

As for all the wisdom De Niro has gathered over decades of parenting and grandparenting, he told ET Canada he has a loving but stern parenting style.

“I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But [sometimes] you just have no choice,” he said.

“And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt, but sometimes you can’t.”

- Los Angeles Times