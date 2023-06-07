Drew Barrymore lashes out at tabloids for claiming she wants her mother dead

Drew Barrymore has slammed tabloids for twisting her words and alleging she said she wished her mother was dead.

The actress and talk show host uploaded a video to Instagram where she called out the press for misrepresenting what she said about her troubled relationship with her mother, Jaid Barrymore.

Barrymore recently gave an interview to The New York Times about her complicated relationship with her mother.

"All their mums are gone, and my mum's not," she said, when speaking about her neighbours.

"And I'm like, 'Well, I don't have that luxury'. But I cannot wait. I don't want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they're meant to be, so I can grow. I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy. But I have to f...ing grow in spite of her being on this planet."

The profile piece also reported that Barrymore regretted suggesting any ill will towards her mother, not long after the comments left her mouth.

Drew Barrymore/Instagram Drew Barrymore has slammed tabloids who reported that she said she wished her mother was dead.

﻿"I dared to say it, and I didn't feel good," she said in the interview. "I do care. I'll never not care."

Now Barrymore has taken to Instagram to hit back at tabloids who claimed she wished her mother was dead.

“To all you tabloids out there, you have been f...ing with my life since I was 13 years old," Barrymore said in the clip.

“I have never said that I wish my mother was dead. How dare you put those words in my mouth."

Speaking more about her fractured relationship with her mother, Barrymore continued to passionately address tabloids and fans in the video.

"I have been vulnerable and tried to figure out a very difficult and painful relationship, while admitting it is difficult to do while a parent is alive," she elaborated.

"Don’t twist my words around or ever say I wish my mother was dead. I have never said that, I never would."

﻿Barrymore's relationship with her mother has been fraught since she was in her early teens, with Barrymore becoming emancipated from her parents at the age of 14.

In later years Barrymore said she maintained a relationship with her mother by having a lot of boundaries.

"I will always support her," Barrymore said in an interview to PEOPLE last year.

"I can't turn my back on the person who gave me life. But there are times where I've realised our chemistry and behaviour will drum up a feeling in me where I have to say, 'OK, I need a break again'." ﻿

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.