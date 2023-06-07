Phillip Schofield editor's 'ill-judged' response to workplace toxicity questioning: 'Do you like aubergines?'

This Morning hosts pay tribute to Phillip Schofield in the first episode since he resigned.

This Morning editor Martin Frizell has landed himself in hot water with a senior ITV chief this week, after answering a reporter’s questions about workplace toxicity with a comment about his dislike for eggplants.

On Sunday (local time) a Sky News reporter asked the editor whether the British breakfast show had a “toxic” work environment, to which Frizell replied with a tangent about the vegetable, the Daily Mail Online reported.

“I’ll tell you what’s toxic, and I’ve always found it toxic. Aubergine,” he replied.

“Do you like aubergine? Do you? Do you like aubergine because I don’t like aubergine. It’s just a personal thing.”

The initial question, and flippant response, came in the wake of former host Phillip Schofield’s departure from both the show and the television network, after he admitted to having an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague while he was married.

On Tuesday (local time) MP John Nicolson branded Frizell’s comments as, “outrageously dismissive and flippant ... about an immensely serious issue”, and said he would not like to be a young employee trying to raise issues about bullying with the editor.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Martin Frizell’s comments came in the wake of Philip Schofield’s resignation from the show.

Nicolson was questioning ITV’s group director of strategy, policy and regulation, Magnus Brooke, before a select committee for the government department of culture, media and sport.

Brooke said he did not endorse Frizell’s comments and insisted ITV take issues of bullying “very seriously”, but declined to answer when asked if the editor’s job was safe.

“I’d certainly say it was extremely ill-judged to say what he did, but look I can reassure you on behalf of ITV that we do take all of these allegations very seriously precisely because we do have a culture in which people’s conduct matters enormously to ITV,” he said.

He continued that bullying and harassment in the workplace was “unacceptable” and he expected any issues to be reported and dealt with appropriately. ITV, he said, takes its duty of care seriously.

On Monday (local time) This Morning host Holly Willoughby returned to the show and told viewers she had been left, “shaken, troubled and let down” by her former colleague.

“You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV, and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.

“And it’s equally hard to see the toll that it’s taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone,” she said on her return to the show.

ITV has announced an external review to establish facts around the affair.