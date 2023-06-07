The Bachelor TV stars Art and Matilda Green expecting their third baby

Matilda and Art Green have announced they are expecting their third baby.

The Bachelor winner revealed the news to listeners of her podcast Untidy, which she hosts with Hannah Davidson.

Breaking the news she was four months pregnant, she said she was having a, “bad morning sickness day” while recording the episode from her bed.

“Because we’re having another baby which is so exciting.”

The couple, who met on the first season of The Bachelor New Zealand, have a son, Milo, born in September 2019 and a daughter Autumn who was born in 2021.

While the couple have told the two children about her pregnancy, Matilda said she did not think the kids “quite understand that yes the baby in mummy’s tummy will be your brother or sister – will be in the house as a human being”.

Talking further about her pregnancy, Matilda said she believed she was only expecting one child, but could not rule out the possibility of twins as she had not had her 20 weeks scan yet.

And she felt she is bigger than she was at four months with her previous children.

“I’ve got a decent belly, and I’m sure I wasn’t this big until at least six or seven months with Milo, but I mean I think that’s just third baby, your body knows what to do,” she said.

She also said the couple will not be finding out the sex of the baby, and will keep it a, “big old surprise”.

Green chose Rice - the first person to receive a rose in the first rose ceremony - in the final episode of The Bachelor in 2015, telling her: "It was always you."

They became engaged while on holiday in Rarotonga in 2017, and at their wedding in February they also revealed Rice's pregnancy.

Milo Kenneth Green was born in September 2019 at the Green’s home in Warkworth, during a power cut – a decision for which the couple faced some criticism.