Liam Gallagher says he's 'concerned' for brother Noel Gallagher who doesn't 'seem himself'

Estranged brothers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher from English rock band Oasis, are back at it online.

Reaching out on Twitter, Liam expressed “concerns” for his brother, who doesn’t “seem himself”, while urging him to call.

“Listen Noel I know you check my tweets call me I’m actually concerned about you, we all are you don’t seem yourself. Cmon big guy pick it up,” Liam tweeted.

Liam’s tweet was in response to one of Noel’s recent interviews where he said that an Oasis reunion would be a possibility if his brother picks up the phone and calls him.

“He’s gonna have to call me. He’s going to have to get someone to call me because he’s been going on about it for the last f...ing 10 [years], or whatever it is,” Noel told Seattle’s 98.9 KPNW, reports the Independent.

“He doesn’t want it and he knows that neither of us is particularly f...ing interested in it. I know he doesn’t want it, and I’m very comfortable in what I do.

He added: “I couldn’t give a flying f... one way or the other. But he keeps going on about it, and I’m like, ‘Well, OK. Call us then. Let’s see what you’ve got to say.’”

The rock band, Oasis was formed in 1991 with the Gallagher brothers as lead vocals.

Their debut album, Definitely Maybe, which was released in 1994, became the fastest selling debut album in British history at the time.

The band had an acrimonious split after Noel left in 2009 and the brothers have been at odds ever since.