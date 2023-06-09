Rod Stewart has quit life in the US, he's had enough of its 'toxic' culture

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster got married in 2007.

Rock icon Rod Stewart is leaving the “toxic” lifestyle of the US and settling back down in the UK, it’s been reported.

The Maggie May singer has put his European-style Beverly Hills mansion on the market for a US$70 million (NZ$115m) as he prepares for the move.

Stewart has grown tired of what he sees as the “toxic” culture in Los Angeles where there is “no privacy,” the Daily Mail reported from sources.

Stewart’s full time return to the UK was also a result of his wife, Penny Lancaster, and their sons’ unwillingness to deal with the “nuisance” of constantly travelling back and forth between the countries.

"Penny loves the life she has made away from America and away from LA. She enjoys nothing more than working for the police force," a friend of the family told the Daily Mail.

"She also finds travelling to be more of a nuisance than anything and wants to just live her life as a working mum.”

Da Ya Think I’m Sexy singer met Lancaster in 1999. They got married in 2007 at La Cervara near Portofino in Italy.

They share two children, Alastair Wallace Stewart, born in 2005, and Aiden Patrick Stewart, who was born in 2011.

Last month, Stewart met his two grandsons for the first time, sharing photos of the happy occasion to social media.

Rod Stewart|Penny Lancaster/Instagram Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster meeting their grandchildren for the first time.

The rocker’s daughter Ruby, 35, welcomed Otis Stewart Kalick with her fiance Jake Kalic on May 9.

Ruby is the daughter he shares with model Kelly Emberg.

Rod has eight children with five women: daughters Sarah Streeter, 59, Kimberly, 43, Ruby, 35, and Renee, 30, and sons Sean, 42, Liam, 28, Alastair, 17, and Alden, 12.

Otis is not Stewart’s first grandchild. His daughter Kimberly Stewart welcomed a daughter, Delilah, with actor Benicio Del Toro in 2011.