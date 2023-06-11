How top OnlyFans star Elle Brooke responded when Piers Morgan questioned her life choices - 'they can cry in a Ferrari'

OnlyFans star Elle Brooke, who says she earns among the top .01% of creators on the adult website, has clapped back at TV host Piers Morgan for suggesting her unborn children might be embarrassed by her line of work.

Brooke appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" to discuss whether sex work like OnlyFans could also be considered act of feminism. Brooke says she dropped studying to be a lawyer at university in England after learning she could earn serious money on OnlyFans. She claims to earn 6-7 figures a month by posting videos to the platform.

"I dropped out to do OnlyFans because I was making a lot of money. Turns out, I'm pretty good at getting my clothes off and I was like, 'This is the career for me,'" she told Morgan.

"I have nothing against you,” he responded. “I'm not taking a moral view here. I'm just disappointed, someone like you has a great brain, training to be a law student at university, decides to pack it all in to take your clothes off for perfect strangers on OnlyFans. Why?"

"I wouldn't have made loads of money as a solicitor anyway. I would have earned money, yes, but I earn that in two weeks now," she said, before asking Morgan, "How much do you make? Maybe double that."

Morgan then asked what her family thought of her profession.

"They must be incredibly disappointed you backed out of a potentially really successful career as a lawyer to do this," he said.

"My dad is dead and my mum is on my payroll. My family is fine," she replied.

Chris Pizzello Piers Morgan has a history of provocative interviews and opinions.

Morgan then asked Brooke how she thinks her children -- which she does not have -- would react to career.

"Are you gonna be proud you have your little ones and they go, 'Didn't you want to be a lawyer, mummy, what happened?' And you go, 'Yeah, but look at all my stuff?'"

She replied: "They can cry in a Ferrari."

As the interview came to an end, Morgan asked her whether she was "proud" of her life.

Brooke said that she was, pointing out that her popularity on OnlyFans has led to a boxing career, as well as her "big social presence." She added, "OnlyFans was my gateway to become this influencer I am now."

Morgan ended the interview by saying that he finds "all influencers pretty shallow people," before telling Brooke that he bet that if he were to interview her again in 15 years she would tell him, "You know what Piers, you were right."

Brooke responded: "I'll pick you up in my Bugatti."

Brooke responded to one of the show's posts by writing that she wanted to be "careful not to completely glamorise [sex work] for the younger generation," saying that she is "very happy with my choice, it's not always bells and roses, so it's important that you educate yourself on the risks and long term impacts before becoming a SWer”.