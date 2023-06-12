The broadcaster tells viewers how he proposed to his mystery partner in the sea.

AM Show host Ryan Bridge is engaged to his partner of four years.

Bridge’s partner is a 36-year-old former professional athlete who now works in construction, and would prefer to remain anonymous.

Bridge told NZ Woman’s Weekly that an accident at the gym in March gave him the push he needed to hurry up and get down on one knee.

“He (my partner) passed out and hit his head on the concrete on a Friday morning while I was on air,” Bridge said.

“The gym owner showed me the CCTV footage of it happening which I probably shouldn’t have watched as it was quite traumatic. He was lying on the ground out cold for 20 seconds before someone ran up to help him.

“He went to the hospital to get checked out and thankfully there was no concussion and he was ok. That’s when I was like ‘I’ve got to stop waiting and ask ... before he dies on me’.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff AM Show host Ryan Bridge is engaged.

Two days later, during a camping trip north of Auckland at Tāwharanui, the pair were engaged in the ocean.

“There was no one on the beach – just us. I got down on one knee in the water and he said yes. It was beautiful and emotional. We both cried.”

The couple, who own a beagle called Fanny, were introduced at an Auckland bar in 2019.

They are hoping to get married in winter next year.