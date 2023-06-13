That Bill Murray romance? Kelis won’t 'bother at all' to clear up the dating buzz

Her “Milkshake” may bring all the boys to the yard, but Kelis’ alleged romance with actor Bill Murray has curious followers blowing up her Instagram about just one.

The singer, who shared photos and videos over the weekend from her summer vacation in Greece, has finally broken her silence on her relationship with the Oscar-nominated actor. Spoiler alert: Don’t expect a clear-cut answer.

“Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!? 😂😂😂,” one follower commented on Kelis’ seaside bikini photos.

She responded: “lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all.”

Rumours of the Millionaire singer’s romance with Murray first surfaced last week when the US Sun reported that the duo have been “getting close for a while”. Kelis, 43, and Murray, 72, were seen together at the end of May at London’s Mighty Hoopla Festival where the singer performed. Murray, who was accused in 2022 of inappropriate behavior on set, is filming the new Ghostbusters movie across the pond.

The alleged relationship sent Twitter users into a frenzy last week, with some joking that the stars dating held as much importance as former US President Donald Trump‘s federal indictment.

As shocking as the rumoured pair may be to some, the Sun also reported that the actor and singer bonded over recent personal losses. Murray mourned the loss of costume designer and ex-wife Jennifer Butler, who died in 2021 at age 57. He shared four sons with Butler.

The cookbook author had been married to photographer Mike Mora since 2014 and they shared two children. He was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer in 2021 and died in March 2022 at age 37.

Kelis seems aware of the buzz, replying to another Instagram comment that “everyone’s dumb and will believe anything” about the rumoured romance, according to Page Six.

Whether the celebrities are an item or not, Kelis said “the best part is we are both blessed, rich and happy.”

THE LA TIMES