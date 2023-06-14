Amber Heard pays Johnny Depp $1.6 million settlement, a year on from trial

The former couple reached a settlement in December last year.

Amber Heard has paid a US$1 million (NZ$1.6m) settlement to Johnny Depp, one year on from their defamation case.

Both Depp and Heard had initially appealed the June 2022 verdict which went in Depp’s favour, but eventually came to a settlement in December last year.

At the time, Heard said it was a “very difficult decision” to settle but an opportunity “to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to”.

She also added how she could not risk an “impossible bill” or face bankruptcy for speaking “her truth”.

According to People Magazine, Depp will donate the money from the settlement to five charities with $US200,000 going to each.

The organisations set to receive money are Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society and Amazonia Fund Alliance.

Last month, Depp made a comeback of sorts at the Cannes Film Festival where his film Jeanne du Barry opened the festival. He also recently had to postpone gigs with his band Hollywood Vampires after injuring his ankle.

Heard, meanwhile, who lives in Spain, is set to attend Italy’s Taormina Film Festival for the world premiere of her film In the Fire on June 24.