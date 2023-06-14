Celebrated author Cormac McCarthy dies, aged 89

Cormac McCarthy, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author whose lyrical and often brutally violent novels propelled him to the first ranks of American fiction, immersing readers in scenes of savagery, despair and occasional tenderness in the backwoods of Tennessee, the deserts of the Southwest and the ashen desolation of a post apocalyptic world, died June 13 at his home. He was 89.

His death was announced in a statement by his publisher, Penguin Random House, which did not give a specific cause.

McCarthy explored the dark side of human nature in a dozen novels that were lean and poetic, poignant yet unsentimental. Author Saul Bellow praised his "absolutely overpowering use of language, his life-giving and death-dealing sentences”, and some literary critics called him an heir to William Faulkner and Herman Melville, writers with whom he shared an interest in themes of loss, suffering, bloodshed and fate.

"If it doesn't concern life and death," McCarthy once told Rolling Stone, "it's not interesting”.

For the first quarter-century of his career, McCarthy was little more than a cult figure, a "writer's writer" who declined to talk to most reporters and was rumoured to live like a hermit. None of his first five books sold more than 3000 hardcover copies, and even glowing reviews of his novels emphasised that they were not exactly a pleasure to read. His semi-autobiographical novel Suttree (1979) was likened to "a good, long scream in the ear”, while his western epic Blood Meridian (1985) was said to hit readers "like a slap in a face”.

The novel has a scene in which dead babies are found hanging from a tree.

McCarthy's prose style was strikingly idiosyncratic, earning comparisons to James Joyce, Shakespeare and the King James Bible. He stripped most of his sentences of punctuation, limiting his use of commas and dispensing with semicolons and quotation marks altogether; played with traditional syntax; and sprinkled his novels with obscure words (vermiculate, gryke, patterans, rachitic) while using naturalistic dialogue to anchor his books in time and place. "This whole thing is just hell in spectacles," says one of his lawman characters.

Reviewers found that his writing became slightly more accessible over the years as McCarthy played with conventions of the western, crime thriller and horror genres. He received the National Book Award and National Book Critics Circle Award for All the Pretty Horses (1992), one of his most romantic westerns, and the Pulitzer Prize for The Road (2006), about a father and son trudging across the United States in the wake of an unspecified disaster. In 2009, he followed Philip Roth in becoming the second author to receive the PEN/Saul Bellow Award for lifetime achievement in American fiction.

Derek Shapton/AP Cormac McCarthy has died aged 89.

"His writing is a hypnosis of detail. He makes you feel that, because this place is palpably real, these events would seem to be true," New York Times book critic Anatole Broyard wrote in a review of Suttree, about a man who abandons a life of privilege in the 1950s to live on a houseboat in Knoxville, on the Tennessee River.

McCarthy, who had a relatively luxurious upbringing in the city, described Knoxville in the novel as a city home to "reeking clapboard warrens where children cried and craven halfbald watchdogs yapped and slank”, and where "every other face [is] goitered, twisted, tubered with some excrescence”.

While Suttree was often darkly funny, with a sprawling cast of characters that included a man who has a sexual obsession with watermelons, many of his books were almost unremittingly bleak.

In Outer Dark (1968), a man impregnates his sister and leaves their baby to die in the woods. A necrophiliac serial killer fills a cave with bodies in Child of God (1973), and a hit man named Anton Chigurh uses a bolt gun to blow out door locks and execute his victims at close range in No Country for Old Men (2005), which the Coen brothers adapted into an Oscar-winning film.

Stuff Javier Bardem in No Country For Old Men.

"There's no such thing as life without bloodshed," McCarthy told the Times in 1992. "I think the notion that the species can be improved in some way, that everyone could live in harmony, is a really dangerous idea. Those who are afflicted with this notion are the first ones to give up their souls, their freedom. Your desire that it be that way will enslave you and make your life vacuous."

McCarthy received some of the best reviews of his career for his most violent book, Blood Meridian, which literary critic Harold Bloom called "the ultimate western, not to be surpassed." Loosely based on historical events, it followed a 14-year-old known simply as "the kid”, who joins a group of scalp-hunting bounty hunters after the Mexican-American War.

The gang's members include a hairless, 2-metre-tall giant named Judge Holden, who kills without hesitation, dances and fiddles with seemingly boundless energy and declares that "war is god”, emerging as a monster in the mould of Shakespeare's Iago.

McCarthy used campfire exchanges between the judge and the kid to examine ideas about war, fate, religion and the collapse of civilisation. He also demonstrated his literary range by mixing short, punchy lines with sentences that sprawled across the page, like a description of charging Comanches that stretched nearly 250 words:

Mark Von Holden/Getty Images Writer Cormac McCarthy attends the New York premiere of The Road.

"A legion of horribles, hundreds in number, half naked or clad in costumes attic or biblical or wardrobed out of a fevered dream with the skins of animals and silk finery and pieces of uniform still tracked with the blood of prior owners... and all the horsemen's faces gaudy and grotesque with daubings like a company of mounted clowns, death hilarious, all howling in a barbarous tongue and riding down upon them like a horde from a hell more horrible yet than the brimstone land of Christian reckoning, screeching and yammering and clothed in smoke like those vaporous beings in regions beyond right knowing where the eye wanders and the lip jerks and drools."

The scene was classic McCarthy: all action and vivid description, but offering no details of his characters' thoughts or feelings. Unlike writers such as Proust or Henry James, whose work McCarthy said he never understood, he had little interest in bringing his readers inside the minds of his protagonists.

He took a similar approach to his own life. McCarthy declined all but a handful of interview requests - even when he appeared on TV, interviewed by Oprah Winfrey after she selected The Road for her book club, he was almost inert - and he preferred to steer the conversation away from literature, talking about country music, theoretical physics or the behaviour of rattlesnakes.

Despite the rumours, he was hardly a recluse. He frequented El Paso pool halls, befriended the high-stakes poker player Betty Carey and was a longtime fixture of the Santa Fe Institute in New Mexico, a scientific research centre that was co-founded by his friend Murray Gell-Mann, a Nobel-winning physicist.

The two men met after McCarthy received a MacArthur "genius" grant in 1981, the first year it was awarded. McCarthy was living out of a motel room at the time, and he bought a small stone cottage in El Paso with some of the US$236,000 (NZ$383k) grant. But he still cut his own hair, prepared meals on a hot plate and washed his clothes at a laundromat, according to the Times.

He refused to teach creative writing, calling it "a hustle”, and never went on tour or gave public readings. When it came to autographing books, he told the Wall Street Journal that he signed 250 copies of The Road and gave them all to his younger son John, "so when he turns 18 he can sell them and go to Las Vegas or whatever”.

His apparent lack of interest in promoting his novels was complemented by a fierce devotion to writing them, sometimes at the expense of his family life. His three marriages ended in divorce, and he described himself as an absent father to his first son, who was born while he was working on his debut novel.

"Anything that doesn't take years of your life and drive you to suicide hardly seems worth doing," he told the Journal in 2009, explaining why he wrote novels rather than short stories.

"Creative work is often driven by pain," he added. "It may be that if you don't have something in the back of your head driving you nuts, you may not do anything. It's not a good arrangement. If I were God, I wouldn't have done it that way."