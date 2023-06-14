Kristin Davis wishes she could 'fix' drama between Sex and the City co-stars

And Just Like That, the sequel to Sex and the City, began streaming on Neon on December 10.

Kristin Davis, who has starred in the Sex and the City franchise for 25 years, has opened up about some of the backstage drama facing the Emmy-winning comedy.

With the recent casting news that estranged co-star Kim Cattrall will appear in the second season of And Just Like That... – after a highly publicised rift with Sarah Jessica Parker – the award-winning actress said she wishes she could resolve their issues.

“You have to respect people’s wishes” she told The Telegraph before adding that she will not “waste energy on it” because she “can’t change anybody”.

As sexually freewheeling publicist Samantha Jones, Cattrall put the sex in Sex and the City during its original run from 1998 to 2004 and in two movies. The Liverpool-born actress, however, didn’t return with original co-stars for And Just Like That..., which premiered last year.

Cattrall infamously swore off reprising her role after blasting Parker, who also serves as a producer. The 66-year-old Golden Globe Award winner went on to star in recent reboots of How I Met Your Mother and Queer As Folk instead.

“I do understand fans’ feelings – that they’re upset,” Davis said of the fan fervour revolving around Cattrall not being a central figure of the new series. “I wish I could fix it, but I can’t, it’s not in my power.”

The 58-year-old former Melrose Place star also revealed that she was ‘relentlessly ridiculed” for using Botox.

“I have done fillers and it’s been good and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad,” she told the outlet. “I’ve had to get them dissolved and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful.”

Davis explained that she doesn’t have much time to keep up the recent work she’s had done and expressed how she wished Botox users wouldn’t shoulder all the blame when the end results don’t turn out the best.

“You’re trusting doctors (but) people personally blame us when it goes wrong – (as if) I jabbed a needle in my face…” she added.

