Kevin Costner claims estranged wife Christine Baumgartner refuses to leave their home amidst divorce

Kevin Costner has turned to the legal system to get his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, out of their shared home amidst the pair's divorce.

The documents filed by the Yellowstone star, 68, claimed Baumgartner, 49, is refusing to vacate their home, Us Weekly reported after viewing the legal documents.

Costner claimed Baumgartner was in breach of the pair's prenup agreement which gives the model a 30-day period after filing for divorce to move off of their property.

The Dances With Wolves actor-director told the court he believes that the former model, is staying in the home to persuade him to give into "various financial demands".

Despite Costner claiming that under the terms of the prenup he had already provided Baumgartner with US$1.45 million (NZ$2.34m), the Bodyguard star told the court he was willing to "contribute as part of his child support obligations US$30,000 per month for a rental house and is willing to advance another US$10k for her moving costs."

In May, Costner's wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce from the actor after 18 years of marriage with "irreconcilable differences" cited as the reason in the filing.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," Costner's representative's statement said to multiple outlets at the time, confirming the split.

"We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

According to the court documents, Baumgartner stated the couple separated on April 11. Costner filed his response one day later, also listing irreconcilable differences as the cause of the divorce.

Costner and Baumgartner dated on and off in the early 2000s, before eventually tying the knot in September 2004.

Their relationship reportedly nearly came to an end after Baumgartner gave the actor an ultimatum about having children.

"Finally, there came a moment where, maybe this doesn't go forward," Costner told Extra in 2021. "I'm not going to lose her because I'm afraid."

Costner also has four older children from previous relationships – daughters Annie and Lily and sons Joe and Liam.

