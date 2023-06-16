Brooklyn Beckham commits yet another cooking faux pas

B﻿rooklyn Beckham has managed to gain the ire of the internet with yet another "out of touch" cooking tutorial.

This time, the recipe the 24-year-old shared on Instagram was for fried chicken, with the methods he used getting commenters up in arms.

﻿He begins the recipe by using two whole cups of buttermilk, seasoning it, and then adding two breast pieces of chicken to marinate. He also prepared a copious amount of breadcrumbs to coat his chicken with, before finally moving on to the pièce de résistance – the oil.

Beckham elected to use a pure avocado oil﻿, retailing for $US25 (NZ$40) each bottle, which he chose "because of its high smoke point and neutral flavour”.

But that was not the problem for fans. The problem is that Beckham emptied the entire bottle into the pan, shaking out every last drop, to fry his two pieces of chicken.

"That's at least US$25 worth of avocado oil," one guessed accurately.

"Wow all those ingredients for two pieces of chicken!!!" said another.

"You can use considerably less oil for two pieces of chicken," one commenter pointed out.

"There are people dying in the world from starvation - you used enough oil and milk for about 20 people. But you wouldn't understand that," another added.

"The amount of that expensive oil you used was so ridiculous!!! Stop acting like a wanna be chef!!! Go to culinarily school and actually get a degree like all normal people have to do!!!" wrote one commenter.

But the oldest Beckham child doesn't seem to let the hate comments affect him, happily plating the two pieces of chicken with a sauce he concocted out of mayonnaise, hot sauce, and honey and digging in with a cheeky grin.﻿

Other faux pas the aspiring chef has committed include using sea urchin as a main ingredient for a butter to accompany a steak, and leaving a wine cork in a pasta dish.﻿

