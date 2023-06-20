Rumer Willis shares first pictures of Bruce Willis with his granddaughter Louetta

Rumer Willis celebrated her dad, Bruce Willis, on Father's Day with adorable pictures of the actor with his new granddaughter, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.

“Fathers to the old and new. Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful,” she captioned her Instagram post.

“Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game…,” she added.

In one of the pictures shared by Willis, the Die Hard star is holding Louetta in his arms while facing away from the camera. In another, Willis is seen hugging her father while holding her 2-month-old daughter.

These are the first pictures she has shared of her father, who suffers from frontotemporal dementia, with Louetta.

Willis also included a tribute her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, who celebrates his first Father’s Day with their newborn daughter.

“@derekrichardthomas Happy 1st Father’s Day. Thank you for building a beautiful garden for Lou to play in and eat from. Thank you for filling the house with music for her to hear. Thank you for all the late night diaper changes and silly faces,” she continued in her caption.

Instagram Derek Richard Thomas with his and Rumer Willis' daughter, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.

“I’m so grateful our girl has a papa that loves her so much and someone so goofy and weird, so she knows that’s ok for her to be too. Thank you for the greatest girl I could imagine in my wildest dreams.”

Louetta Isley Thomas Willis was born on April 19, 2023 at home in Los Angeles, US.

On Monday (NZ time) Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared her own Father’s Day post in which she called on her followers to support the caregivers in their lives.

The couple have two daughters, Mabel, born in 2012, and Evelyn, born in 2014.

Rumer, and her sisters Scout and Tallulah, are from Bruce’s marriage to Demi Moore, which ended in 2000.